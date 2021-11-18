Gandhara Valley City renamed as New Peshawar City

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday renamed the Gandhara Valley City as New Peshawar City and formally approved the establishment of a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) to implement the proposed scheme on fast tracks. The approval was accorded in the 7th board meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout.
