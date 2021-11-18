Gandhara Valley City renamed as New Peshawar City

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday renamed the Gandhara Valley City as New Peshawar City and formally approved the establishment of a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) to implement the proposed scheme on fast tracks.

The approval was accorded in the 7th board meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout.

Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash, MPA Pir Fida Muhammad, administrative secretaries, Peshawar commissioner, DG PDA director-general and other board members attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the PDA to immediately advertise the key positions for the establishment of the PMU and set timelines to complete the hiring process.

The key positions include one post of project manager, four positions of deputy project managers, seven posts of assistant project managers and two positions of land revenue experts.

The participants of the meeting were told that the proposed “Gandhara Valley City” covering 108,000 Kanal of land would have residential and commercial portions in addition to the media enclave and provincial secretariat, etc. It was added that state of the art civic facilities would be available in the city.