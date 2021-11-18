PHF calls 30 players for seniors training camp

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday named 30 players for seniors training camp for Asian Champions Trophy and appointed Olympian Khawaja Junaid as camp commandant.

Secretary PHF Asif Bawja told ‘The News’ that the camp would be held from November 20 at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore and continue till December 10.

The Asian Champions Trophy will be held in Dhaka from December 14 to 22.

Players called: Muneeb-ur-Rehman (Goalkeeper, Sui Southern Gas), Akmal Hussain (Goalkeeper, WAPDA)

Defenders: Mubashir Ali (WAPDA), Abu Bakar Mahmood (National Bank), Tazeem Al Hassan (Mari Petroleum), Amjad Ali Khan (WAPDA), Junaid Kamal (National Bank), Emad Shakeel Butt (National Bank), Ehtesham Aslam (Mari Petroleum) Samiullah Khan (Customs), Arbaaz Ahmed (Mari Petroleum).