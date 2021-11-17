Gilani leaves for Norway, Nepal today

ISLAMABAD: Accepting the invitation for visiting Nepal and Norway former prime minister and Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani will take part in two international gatherings on a different schedule in both the countries.

He is leaving for Oslo today (Wednesday) immediate after the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament. According to sources the stalwart of the PPP will be guest of honour in Oslo conference in Norway commencing tomorrow (Thursday) since he will dash to Kathmandu for attending Nepal conference beginning on Saturday (Nov. 20).

The “Foundation Dialogue for Peace” of Oslo has extended an invitation for the conference on security and fighting extremism where he will be keynote speaker. An international panel for discussion has been arranged by the foundation with Dr Muhammad Bin Abulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), Ms. Vera Bthaboun, the first female Mayor of Bethlehem have been listed as panelist while former prime minister Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik will moderate the Conference. The event takes place every five years.