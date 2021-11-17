LHC dismisses pleas of Jamshed Cheema, wife

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed the writ petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for NA-133 (Lahore) by-poll, Jamshed Cheema, and his wife, being a covering candidate, against the rejection of their nomination papers.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir dismissed the petitions after hearing the arguments of the lawyers for the PTI and the PMLN. The returning officer (RO) had rejected the nomination papers of the petitioners and an election tribunal also upheld the decision of the RO. PMLN voters had challenged the nomination papers of the PTI candidates, saying the proposer, Bilal Hussain, was not qualified to become proposer of the duo under the Elections Act 2017.