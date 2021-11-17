KPITB, KPEZDMC sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) for “One-window -business facilitation platform” here on Tuesday.
Managing Director KPITB Sahibzada Ali Mahmood and Chief Executive officer KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal khattak signed the MoU on behalf of their respective departments under the project “Digital Jobs in KP,” said a handout.
PESHAWAR: The district administration has setup 13 sales points to provide sugar on subsidized rates of Rs90 kg.On the...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday extended the bail before arrest of Captain Muhammad Safdar in a case...
PESHAWAR: Peshawar Institute of Cardiology in collaboration with Houston Methodist Hospital USA and London School of...
PESHAWAR: The federal government has transferred Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and replaced him...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
TIMERGARA: Three persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in firing between two groups over a land...