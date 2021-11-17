KPITB, KPEZDMC sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) for “One-window -business facilitation platform” here on Tuesday.

Managing Director KPITB Sahibzada Ali Mahmood and Chief Executive officer KPEZDMC Javed Iqbal khattak signed the MoU on behalf of their respective departments under the project “Digital Jobs in KP,” said a handout.