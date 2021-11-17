Waheed to lead Pakistan at Junior Hockey World Cup

LAHORE: Rana Abdul Waheed has been named captain of the team for the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup, scheduled to start from November 24 in Bhuvneshwar, India.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced an 18-member squad for the event. The other members of the team are Waqar, Aqeel Ahmed, Rizwan Ali, Moin Shakeel, Adeel Latif, Mohammad Hamad-ud-din, Abdul Hannan, Gazanfar Ali, Umair Sattar, Abdullah Ishtiaq, Mohibullah, Abuzar, Mohsin Hasan, Abdul Mannan, Abdur Rehman, Roman Khan, and Mohammad Abdullah.

Danish Kaleem will be the head coach, and Rana Zaheer and Mudassir Ali Khan will be the coaches.

The national team will go to Bhvneshwar via Dubai and Dehli on November 20. They will play their warm-up games against Chili and Canada on November 21 and 22, respectively.

The Green-shirts will play their first match against Germany on November 24.