Former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim (L) and ex-chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar (R). File photo

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the allegations of former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim against ex-chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, Senator Faisal Vawda has said that the retired judge, who levelled these allegations, should be hanged and flogged in public.

Commenting in a private television show, the former federal minister for water resources said, “We have suffered a lot. The judges’ tremble while giving a verdict against hardcore criminals, but freely pass remarks and statements. The nation has witnessed this in Peshawar where scores of hardcore criminals were released.”

Justifying his remark of flogging the judges, Senator Faisal Vawda said the judges maligning courts and judiciary should be flogged in public. They were paving the way for chaos in the society. They were maligning the noble and honest judges and dragging the country towards anarchy. That was why, it is important to punish them.

He said it is questionable why their conscience woke up to the guilt after three years and asked as to why they did not react at the time of incidence. Vawda said there are many like them in all the departments who wake up to the call of their conscience after retirement and dubbed them “shameless, and disgraceful.”

Criticising the former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan, Vawda described him “as absconder for filing an affidavit in London after retirement." He also asked as to how a layman would feel by watching the honest judges being treated like this. He said some elements acting on behalf of hostile countries were maligning the institutions and pitting them one against the other. He listed Justice Shaukat Siddiqui, Judge Arshad Malik, and now CJ Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim of the same ilk. Vawda alleged it is the money that has stirred their conscience.

Criticising former CJ Gilgit-Baltistan, Vawda said he was appointed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2015 and benefitted from his largesse throughout. His son was also made the advocate general, Vawda alleged. He asserted, “If a common thief is disgraced and criticized, then a judge who scandalises the judiciary and honest judges cannot be awarded for it." He “is acting like a pimp,” the PTI senator asserted.

Senator Faisal Vawda said that a person, appointed during Nawaz Sharif government, who was scared of giving verdicts against hardcore criminals, must now be punished for making sweeping statements against clean and honest judges for tainting the whole judiciary.

Faisal Vawda said the judge from GB was motivated by money. "The history of the country is replete with example of people whose conscience suddenly woke up," he concluded.