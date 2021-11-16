Walk held to mark ‘World Diabetes Day’

Rawalpindi: A special walk was organised by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) and Heart International Hospital on the occasion of ‘World Diabetes Day’, led by President (PANAH) Major General (r) Masud Rehman Kayani and Major General (r) Ashraf Khan, says a press release.

While General (r) Ashur Khan, chairman Kidney Association General (r) Dr Zaheer, General Secretary and Director Operations Sana Ullah Gumhman, Dr. Wajid, along with a large number of doctors, paramedical staff and civil society were present on the occasion, The walk was done on the highway from Peshawar Road, Saddar Rawalpindi to Heart International Hospital, participants of the walk carried banners and placards. There was information on the risks and remedies for other deadly diseases, including diabetes.

The participants of walk said that the government should formulate a comprehensive strategy to control diabetes. One of the major causes of diabetes is the consumption of sugary drinks. Taxation will be an effective way to reduce its consumption.