Siraj flays govt for inflation

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the government has lost public confidence. Talking to media at Mansoora on Monday, he alleged that the government was bent upon creating further political crisis through making controversial legislations.

He alleged that the government had made fun of parliament over the last three years by making a record of issuing countless presidential ordinances on the dictations of FATF, bypassing the national assembly and senate. He said he had met farmers, labourers, teachers, religious scholars during his stay in Multan and other cities of South Punjab, and felt the people were in complete hopelessness due to skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and poverty. This government, he said, failed to provide any relief to masses. “We need to change the system,” he said, appealing to the masses to reject the status quo and cooperate with the JI to bring about real change. He said the life of a common man had become miserable due to government policies. The interest-based economy and capitalism ruined the country and institutions, he said. The PTI, he said, had kept the status quo and policies of the former governments intact.