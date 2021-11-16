Siraj flays govt over inflation, unemployment

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the government has lost public confidence. Talking to media at Mansoora on Monday, he alleged that the government was bent upon creating further political crisis through making controversial legislations.
He alleged that the government had made fun of parliament over the last three years by making a record of issuing countless presidential ordinances on the dictations of FATF, bypassing the national assembly and senate.
He said he had met farmers, labourers, teachers, religious scholars during his stay in Multan and other cities of South Punjab, and felt the people were in complete hopelessness due to skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and poverty. This government, he said, failed to provide any relief to masses.
