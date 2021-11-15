Check inflation or go home, Bilawal to Imran

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Prime Minister Imran Khan should either act or go home to stop the crisis of declining income and rising inflation.
“Imran Khan takes notice of every crisis and then starts creating new crisis. Today the common man in the country is worried about inflation and the only reason for this is the incompetence of Imran Khan,” he said in a statement Sunday.
Bilawal said Imran, who came to power by making tall claims, has no vision or plan to solve problems. He said the nation is paying the dreadful price of change in the shape of inflation, which will have to be rectified by many successive governments.
