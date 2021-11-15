Tender process for temples renovation will be transparent, SHC told

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has recently disposed of a petition with regard to transparency in the tender process for renovation of temples across the province upon assurance by the minority affairs secretary that the tender process would be carried out in a transparent manner in accordance with the law.

Petitioner Illahi Bux Ansari, a government contractor, had filed the petition seeking cancellation of the tender processes initiated in March 2018 and earlier for renovation and repair of temples across the province.

He had also sought an inquiry against officials who had been extending undue favour to various contractors. The petitioner submitted that the minorities affairs ministry uploaded a tender notice regarding renovation and repair of various temples across Sindh and the last date of opening the bids was March 20, 2018. He alleged that the official respondents were accommodating a particular group of contractors by awarding them a number of contracts without fulfilling the codal/legal formalities.

He alleged that the tender process in 2018 was initiated in a mysterious and suspicious manner, after which a large amount of public money was siphoned off by the said group with the collusion of official respondents.

He added that instead of looking into the aforesaid illegalities, the minorities affairs secretary did nothing to prevent them and even sometimes tried to cover them.

The petitioner submitted that fresh tenders for certain works had been invited in various newspapers and the official respondents should be directed to allow him as well as other eligible contractors to participate in the bidding process and complete the same in a fair and transparent manner.

The minorities affairs secretary and an assistant engineer undertook and assured the high court that the tender process, which was at the initial stage, shall be carried out in a fair and transparent manner as per the law and the petitioner and other eligible contractors may come forward and participate in it.

A division bench headed by SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh disposed of the petition. The bench, however, observed that the petitioner may approach the relevant anti-graft agency with related material and evidence for redressal of his grievances on previous illegalities and corrupt practices.