36,200 bags of fertilizers seized in crackdown

LAHORE: The Punjab government is continuing a crackdown on fertilizer hoarders, recovering a total of 36,200 bags of fertilizers during raids in different cities. Officials seized 17,000 bags of fertilisers in Bahawalpur and 19,200 bags in the Faisalabad division.

A report on the crackdown was presented during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities and the ongoing crackdown against hoarding.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to prepare a strategy for sale of confiscated stuff in market at the fixed price. He said that urea fertiliser was in abundance but dealers were creating artificial shortage by storing it in warehouses. He said that increase in the supply of fertilizers in market would reduce the prices.

He said that there should be abundant availability of urea fertilizers for wheat and potato crops. He said that the price of sugar had stabilised due to effective measures taken by the government. He asked the deputy commissioners to keep a close watch on the prices of essential commodities as well as their supply and demand.

The divisional commissioners briefed the chief secretary on price control measures. The meeting was briefed that teams had been formed to check fertiliser warehouses. The stock position is being obtained from the dealers on a daily basis.

On tip-offs from the Special Branch, raids are being carried out to recover hoarded fertilizers. Sugar is available in all the districts at Rs90 per kg. The secretaries of relevant departments, including agriculture, industries and food, Special Branch additional IG, Punjab cane commissioner, Lahore division commissioner, deputy commissioner and other officers concerned attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of other areas of the province participated in it through video link.