PTI’s three-year rule pushed Pakistan 30 years back: Siraj

MULTAN: The role of lawyers is a key to the supremacy of the Constitution. If the barroom is strong, justice will prevail, the country will flourish, and an accountability system cannot succeed unless the leaders present themselves for accountability, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said.

Speaking at Multan District Bar here on Saturday, he said lawyers have the honour of having Pakistan founded by a lawyer.

“Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) has acknowledged that Jamaat-e-Islami is the only democratic party in the country," he said, adding that the PTI government had promised to establish one Pakistan by eliminating dual standards but it could not happen yet.

Sirajul Haq said in the three-year rule of the PTI government, the country has gone back to thirty years. “Due to incompetent governments, the country has become indebted to Rs 47,000 billion. “Unfortunately, there is a different court system for generals, bureaucrats and elites as compared to the justice system for the poor.”

He further said that when he was the Finance Minister in KPK, he worked hard for three years to make KPK a debt-free province. “The corrupt mafia is dominating by looting the poor money. In Pandora Papers, there were 400 corrupts from India, a country with a population of one billion, but more than 700 corrupt people from Pakistan, a country with a population of 220 million, have come to light. He said, "the current rulers are responsible for the economic turmoil, PTI's slogan is ‘change’, but there is no sign of any change in the country."