Three Pak Army soldiers, two cops martyred in separate incidents

RAWALPINDI/BAJAUR/LAHORE: Three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred, while terrorists suffered heavy losses in two separate incidents in Turbat and Swabi on Saturday. While, two police officers were martyred in Bajaur bomb blast.

Based on intelligence about the presence of externally supported terrorists in surroundings of Turbat, security forces conducted an operation in Hoshab area, in surroundings of Turbat, Balochistan, the ISPR said. On being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses.

During the engagement, two soldiers, Sepoy Ramzan resident of District Sargodha and Lance Naik Liaquat lqbal resident of District Swabi sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.

In another related incident in Swabi, while clearing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civilians, Sepoy lnamullah, resident of District Lakki Marwat, embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan's Security Forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, two police officers were martyred in a bomb blast Saturday morning, confirmed police.

DPO Abdul Samad Khan said the bomb blast took place near Raghagan Dam, confirming that it had taken the lives of the police officers.

Khan revealed the bomb blast had been conducted via remote control device, adding that Law Enforcement Agencies had cordoned off the area and were carrying out a search operation to look for suspicious activity.

In another incident of terrorism, at least five people, including two police personnel of Eagle Squad, were injured in an explosion in Quetta on Saturday.

Confirming the report, police said that five people suffered injuries when a bomb exploded in the Nawa Killi area of Quetta on Saturday. After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The bomb disposal squad also arrived in the area.

The police officials said that a locally-made device, containing 3-4 kilograms of explosive material, was affixed to a motorcycle and was detonated by remote control. The blast was aimed at targeting the personnel of police’s Eagle Squad, claimed the officials.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the bomb blast in Khar Tehsil and expressed great grief over the martyrdom of the police personnel.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the police officers and soldiers have made great sacrifices for the motherland against terrorism. He said the nation is proud of the bravery and courage with which the police confronted the terrorists.

The PMLN president said the nation commends and takes pride in the sacrifices and efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies including Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, and the Police. He prayed for the martyred. Shehbaz extended his condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for their strength to brave the loss.

Shehbaz also expressed sorrow over the death of renowned actor Sohail Asghar. He said Sohail Asghar was a prolific actor who showcased his talents in the fields of radio, television and film.

He said people had not forgotten the role of 'Raliya' till today, his memorable performance in films and dramas is unforgettable.

He said Sohail Asghar’s death was a great loss to the field of arts in Pakistan. He prayed for the deceased artist’s afterlife and patience for his bereaved family.