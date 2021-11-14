Pakistan’s technology potential discussed

Islamabad: A high-level delegation from global venture capital firm 500 Global visited the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) in Islamabad to meet with Chairman STZA Amer Hashmi and his team.

The delegation from 500 Global included Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner Courtney Powell, Board Member Max Scheder-Bieschin, and Alysia Lopez, Executive Assistant to 500 Global’s CEO Christine Tsai and Ms. Powell, says a press release.

Ms. Powell had previously met with the STZA delegation, led by Chairman Hashmi, last month in Dubai, to discuss investment opportunities and the burgeoning tech startup ecosystem in Pakistan.

Chairman STZA invited Ms. Powell for a visit to Pakistan to meet startups, incubators, local venture capitalists, and other stakeholders in the public and private sector that are working towards technology-driven growth in the country.