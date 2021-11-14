SECP officers’ training workshop ends

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) Executive Training and Development Cell conducted training of officers of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on ‘The Role of SECP in Achieving the Global Agenda 2030’.
According to a press release PU HCC Assistant Professor Dr Fouzia Ali conducted the training while HCC Assistant Professor Dr M Aamir assisted her.
The training conducted at SECP head office focused on the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 and the role of SECP as a regulator in the achieving of these goals. This training was an outcome of one of Dr Fouzia Ali’s impact factor publications.
