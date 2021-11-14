Cold, dry weather to persist

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was observed in the city here on Saturday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while cold during night. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Skardu where mercury dropped down to -07°C while in Lahore it was 12.1°C and maximum was 29°C.
