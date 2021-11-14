President Alvi for teaching children analytical skills to face today’s world

President Dr Arif Alvi said on Saturday the world is changing and the new world is all about science, technology, mathematics and so on.

He stated this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the TDF MagnifiScience Centre (MSC) in Karachi. First Lady Samina Alvi was also present on the occasion.

President Alvi said the project would help encourage student to come towards scientific studies.

He said we have become aware of the situation as far as education is concerned. He said the quality of education is more significant than the structure of a building.

The president said that what we have to teach in schools is the analytical skill to handle today’s problems or today’s incidents and daily decisions in life.

“My fascination with science is tremendous,” he said, adding that a child holds fascination for science or anything else more at the minor age, but as he grows that fascination starts reducing.

President Alvi said things were changing, and the field of education was very wide but our fascination with it was limited. He further said that scientific fairs were methods through which children could be encouraged to look into science.

Later, the president inaugurated the TDF MagnifiScience Centre (MSC) and visited it. He also congratulated Dawood Foundation Hussain Dawood for establishing the MSC.