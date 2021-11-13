Siraj Durrani approaches SC for pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday approached the Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail in the assets beyond known source of income’s case.

After failing to get bail from the SHC, Agha Siraj Durrani, who is at large, filed a petition in the Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail in the NAB reference filed against him. In the assets case, Durrani has been accused of making properties worth of millions of rupees in the names of his servants besides possessing expensive vehicles.