Covid-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Nine more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,095 in the district while one lost his battle of life against the deadly virus. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 36,099 from Rawalpindi and 2996 from other districts.
Among the new cases, reports revealed three belonged to Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, while one each case has arrived from Potohar town, Kallar Syeda, Gujrat and Attock. "Presently 19 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities," the report said.
