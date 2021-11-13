US, Russian, Chinese envoys call on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Friday.

Talking to the Russian envoy, the COAS said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wishes for a long term multi-domain relationship with Russia. He reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding a humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields was discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on the COAS. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for an enduring relationship with the United States. The COAS reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a looming humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.