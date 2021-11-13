Webinar on peaceful applications of nuclear technology for achieving SDGs

Islamabad : Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is a leading organisation developing national and international collaborations to enhance the applications of nuclear technology for achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Pakistan, said Dr Muhammad Naeem, Chairperson, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

Dr Naeem was delivering keynote address at a webinar on “The role of Pakistan’s peaceful nuclear programme in socioeconomic development” organised here by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS).

Parvez Butt, former chairperson, PAEC, said that nuclear power is a mature technology and sustainable energy option. It is an essential part of the solution to the energy crisis in Pakistan as it contributes to stabilising electricity prices, enhancing energy security and helping in a clean environment.

Dr Tariq Mahmud Shah, director, Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), highlighted climate change, yield stagnation, declining soil fertility, blasts and rusts as emerging threats. To augment the application of nuclear technologies in the agriculture sector, he said, Pakistan should concentrate on mutation technique, innovation and the advanced training of scientists and experts. Asghar Ali Khan, former director, National Centre for Non-destructive Testing sketched out various industrial applications of nuclear techniques like non-destructive testing (NDT), radio-gauges, radiotracers, radiation processing, materials analysis and characterisation.

Dr Shazia Fatima, head of Nuclear Medicine Department, NORI, said that for a common man the word ‘nuclear’ is a synonym of ‘destruction.’ There is a need to change the narrative and create awareness about the beneficial health applications of nuclear technology. Nuclear technology has not only revolutionised the field of hybrid imaging and oncology but also significantly improved the selection of appropriate therapy responses and personalised medicine.

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, director-general, ISS, said that in addition to providing security from the Indian threat, nuclear technology is also serving the people of Pakistan in other sectors like energy, environment, agriculture and medicine.