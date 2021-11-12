Judge recuses himself from Lahore by-poll case

LAHORE: A member of a Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday recused himself from the writ petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate for NA-133 Lahore by-poll Jamshed Cheema and his wife, being a covering candidate, against the rejection of their nomination papers by the returning officer and an election tribunal. As the bench took up the petitions, Justice Shahid Waheed, who headed the bench, recused himself from the case for personal reasons. Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal was the other member at the bench. The bench referred the petitions to the chief justice for fixation before any other appropriate bench.
SUKKUR: Two people committed suicide in districts of Mirpurkhas and Qambar-Shahdadkot. According to police, Chattaro...
SUKKUR: Three, including two women, were killed in different incidents in Sukkur and Naushahroferoz districts, while a...
SUKKUR: Two local leaders of PML-F, Shafiq Wagho and Abdul Rahim Wagho, were kidnapped from Pano Aqil in Sukkur,...
SUKKUR: The PPP’s Information Secretary, Shazia Atta Marri, on Thursday said the government’s failure to convene a...
SUKKUR: A jirga fined Rs17 million against the feuding Chandio, Brohi clans in District Qambher-Shahdadkot on...
HARIPUR: A mentally retarded minor girl was allegedly molested in the limits of Sera-e-Saleh Union Council, police...