Judge recuses himself from Lahore by-poll case

LAHORE: A member of a Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday recused himself from the writ petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate for NA-133 Lahore by-poll Jamshed Cheema and his wife, being a covering candidate, against the rejection of their nomination papers by the returning officer and an election tribunal. As the bench took up the petitions, Justice Shahid Waheed, who headed the bench, recused himself from the case for personal reasons. Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal was the other member at the bench. The bench referred the petitions to the chief justice for fixation before any other appropriate bench.