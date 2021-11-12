Man gets 42 years jail for rape, murder

NOWSHERA: A local court on Thursday awarded 42 years of rigorous imprisonment and an Rs0.5 million fine to a man for sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old girl.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Model Court, Tufail Ahmad, while delivering verdict handed down 42 years rigorous jail term and a fine of Rs0.5 million to the convict Yasirullah in the sexual assault and killing of Manahil, a resident of Nowshera Kalaan.

The assaulter was convicted after the prosecution proved its case through strong evidence, proper police investigation and arguments of lawyers.

The sexual assault and the subsequent murder case of Manahil had hit headlines and the issue was raised in the provincial and national assemblies and even Senate in 2018.