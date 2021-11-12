SHC requested to ensure Sindh govt compensates Nasla Tower residents

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking compensation for those affected by the Nasla Tower case.

MQM-P deputy convener and Sindh Assembly parliamentary party leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil told the media outside the SHC that the party has requested the court to ensure that the provincial government compensates those affected by the Nasla Tower case after the Supreme Court ordered to demolish the residential building.

“The reason is that there are many similar buildings, such as the Makkah Tower, for which the Sindh government’s institutions had issued NOCs [no-objection certificates],” said Jamil. He said the Sindh Building Control Authority and 15 other entities had issued NOCs to the residential project and “received crores of rupees for the construction of projects, and the people who booked their flats and shops there had to bear all the costs in the end”.

“And after they have bought such expensive property, the courts notice that it is all illegal, and they lose all their life savings,” lamented the MQM-P leader. The institutions that are verifying such projects are institutions of the Sindh government, so the provincial government should compensate all the victims according to the market rate, said Jamil. Moreover, he added, the builders should be obliged to give the same to the victims when they build flats there again.