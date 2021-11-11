Taliban foreign minister arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign affairs chief began a visit to Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global recognition and unfreezing of assets to prevent an economic crisis.
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is leading a delegation to Islamabad to discuss "Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity," the Pakistan's foreign ministry said.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the joint sitting of the Parliament was...
MUMBAI: Diplomats and security analysts from Afghanistan's neighbours, except China and Pakistan, gathered in New...
SRINAGAR: India has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir already...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Prime minister Imran Khan has retreated...
ISLAMABAD: The new US special envoy for Afghanistan will visit Pakistan this week for a meeting with the Taliban...
ISLAMABAD: The key accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Zahir Jaffer, asked the court to order a settlement...