Taliban foreign minister arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign affairs chief began a visit to Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global recognition and unfreezing of assets to prevent an economic crisis.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is leading a delegation to Islamabad to discuss "Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity," the Pakistan's foreign ministry said.