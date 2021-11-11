SHC directs ACE to complete tractor scheme inquiry within one month

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to complete within one month an inquiry against a businessman with regard to a tractor subsidy scheme.

The direction came on a petition of businessman Shahzad Riaz who claimed that he was being harassed by ACE in inquiries that were initiated at the behest of his rivals. The petitioner submitted that he was dealing with imports and sale of agriculture tractors and was being implicated in false cases on the instigation of the Omni group, which was his competitor.

He submitted that inquiries had been initiated against him by ACE officials without any substantial evidence and the respondents had failed to appreciate that the subsidy programme of 2012-13 was transparent and tractors were delivered under the supervision of agriculture officials on merit.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, after perusal of the record, had earlier observed that an inquiry once again in the tractor subsidy case had been initiated against the petitioner and prima facie the ACE Hyderabad director and assistant

director were acting in a mala fide manner.

The high court had called the chief secretary to appear in person to explain his position with regard to approving the inquiry.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah along with ACE Director Irfan Ali Arbab appeared before the court and filed their statement and affidavit. The high court observed that there was only one ongoing discreet inquiry for the year 2012-13 in respect of the tractor subsidy scheme which may relate to the petitioner.

To a court query, the ACE director stated that no further inquiry shall be initiated against the petitioner in respect of the tractor subsidy scheme. The chief secretary stated that no FIR had been registered against the petitioner as yet and when the inquiry was completed, he would apply his fair and judicious mind to decide on whether or not he should give his approval for further proceedings.

The SHC observed that two FIRs had already been filed in respect of similar offence against the petitioner and he shall extend his full cooperation with the investigation officer (IO). The high court observed that IO shall expeditiously and honestly complete the inquiry within 30 days.