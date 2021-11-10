SC suspends SHC order on SPSC appointments

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed admitted for regular hearing the appeals filed by the Sindh government and affected employees against an order of the Sindh High Court.
The Sindh High Court had set aside the appointments of chairman and members of the Sindh Public Service Commission. The employees counsel submitted before the court that the high court had set aside all appointments made in the Sindh Public Service Commission. He contended that the process of appointments of 1000 medical officers was also halted due to the order passed by the high court.
Pointing out the legal errors made by the high court, the counsel contended that none of the affected officers were parties in the case while the high court gave the decision without hearing the stance of the advocate general Sindh.
RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two brothers fainted when asmmonia gas leaked during shutdown in a local fertilizer company situated on...
SUKKUR: A married woman Mst. Kounj was killed by her husband in village Moosani near Tando Masti Police Station,...
SUKKUR: A man was killed and his spouse was injured in an attack in Dadu on Tuesday. Reports said armed men fired at a...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police claimed to have killed a criminal in an encounter on Tuesday. SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo said...
SUKKUR: A clerk in the Health Department was gunned down in Shikarpur while a decomposed body was recovered from Tando...
SUKKUR: Shireen Jokhio, widow of Nazim Jokhio, has said that some people were defaming her by collecting money on her...