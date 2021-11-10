SC suspends SHC order on SPSC appointments

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed admitted for regular hearing the appeals filed by the Sindh government and affected employees against an order of the Sindh High Court.

The Sindh High Court had set aside the appointments of chairman and members of the Sindh Public Service Commission. The employees counsel submitted before the court that the high court had set aside all appointments made in the Sindh Public Service Commission. He contended that the process of appointments of 1000 medical officers was also halted due to the order passed by the high court.

Pointing out the legal errors made by the high court, the counsel contended that none of the affected officers were parties in the case while the high court gave the decision without hearing the stance of the advocate general Sindh.