 
close
Wednesday November 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Bilawal meets Dr Hafeez Pasha

By Our Correspondent
November 10, 2021
Bilawal meets Dr Hafeez Pasha

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started meetings with economic experts of the country. Economic expert Dr Hafeez Pasha called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Zardari House, Islamabad, on Tuesday. Issues of economic situation of the country were discussed in the meeting. Dr Pasha also presented his book "Charter of economy" to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.