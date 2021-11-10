Bilawal meets Dr Hafeez Pasha

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started meetings with economic experts of the country. Economic expert Dr Hafeez Pasha called on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Zardari House, Islamabad, on Tuesday. Issues of economic situation of the country were discussed in the meeting. Dr Pasha also presented his book "Charter of economy" to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.