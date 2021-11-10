CJP holds consultations on new JCP member

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed consulted with four senior most judges over the appointment of Justice Faisal Arab (retd) as the new member of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Sources told The News that Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed held deliberations Tuesday with four senior judges of the apex court who are also members of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) including Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood over the appointment of Justice Faisal Arab (retd). Earlier, the chief justice had floated the name of Justice Faisal Arab (retd) as new member of the JCP after former Justice Dost’s tenure expired on October 10, 2021.

The chief justice had intimated the name of Justice Faisal Arab (retd) to four senior judges of the SC who are members of the JCP through Registrar being secretary of the Commission. As per legal requirement, the chief justice was to make consultation with only four senior judges and members of the JCP after a member’s tenure of two years expired.

Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), a constitutional forum for appointment of judges in the superior courts consist of nine members including Chief Justice of Pakistan, four most senior judges of the Supreme Court, federal minister for law and justice, attorney general for Pakistan and a senior advocate of the Supreme Court nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council for a term of two years.

Similarly, a former chief justice or a former judge of the Supreme Court to be nominated by the chief justice of Pakistan in consultation with the four most senior judges of the Supreme Court and members of the Commission is appointed for a period of two years. Sources said the meeting between Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and four senior most judges of the apex court lasted for over half an hour wherein the chief justice held consultation on the appointment of Justice Faisal Arab (retd) as the new member of JCP. However, the sources added that no decision was taken yet and further deliberations would be made during the next meeting.