Class 9 result announced

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday announced the result of Class-9 Annual Exam 2021 according to which overall pass percent is 99.35. The candidates had appeared only in optional subjects and papers were marked as per special Covid-19 related policy owing to which all those who had appeared in the exams were declared pass. Only those candidates who could not participate in the exams were declared fail.