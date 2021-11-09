KP edition of Ufone Football Cup begins today

QUETTA: The Balochistan leg of Ufone Football Cup continues to witness fierce competition at the Qualifiers round where five hotly contested matches were played over the weekend.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa edition of the cup will start on Tuesday (today) with the winner set to meet the victorious side of the Balochistan edition. Five regional matches were played under the Balochistan edition of the cup over the weekend with thousands of enthusiastic spectators in attendance.