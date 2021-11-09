Adnan upsets sixth seed in ITF junior tennis

ISLAMABAD: Talented wild-card holder Abdullah Adnan (Pakistan) stunned sixth seed Aryan Giri (Nepal) in straight sets to make it to the second round of the boys’ singles in the ITF Pakistan NBP-PTF International Juniors Tennis Championships here at the PTF Tennis Complex.

Abdullah Adnan won 6-2, 7-6 (5) to express himself in a big way. A total number of 13 matches were played on the first day. Salim Saifullah Khan, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) visited PTF Complex and interacted with the players and their parents.

The President-PTF also went around the premises to see the arrangements and expressed satisfaction with the overall arrangements for smooth conduct of the event.

He wished all the players all the best. “Organising such events will provide better exposure to the Pakistani players, besides improving their ITF ranking.”

Besides adhering to the Covid-19 SOPS as per ITF and government instructions, a proper security umbrella has also been provided during the conduct of the tournament. However, spectators are not allowed to witness matches.

Results: Boys’ singles first round: Teano Balducci (FRA) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) bt Hussnain Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Bilal Asim (PAK) bt Jai Dutta (USA) 5-7, 6-4, 6-0; Abdullah Adnan (PAK) bt Aryan Giri(NEP) 6-2, 7-6(5); Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) bt Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) bt Haadi Sarwar(GBR) 6-0, 6-1; Abhishek Thorat (USA) bt Sami Zeb Khan(PAK) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; Kohshi Ishibashi(JPN) bt Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Raza Ghaus (PAK) bt Ferdi Tangal (TUR) 6-1, 6-2; Fedor Sosedkin (RUS) bt Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Aki Zuben Rawat(NEP) bt Zaryab Khan (PAK) 6-4, 6-2.