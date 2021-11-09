Khursheed Shah terms inflation ‘a major problem’

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has said that inflation is one of the major problems being faced by the country. Speaking to the media outside of Sukkur Accountability Court, he said that meat was being sold for Rs 1,300 in Karachi and for Rupees 1,200 in Sukkur, which in the past wasavailable at Rs 700. He expressed the fear that if the inflation went on, the POL prices will increase to 150 per liter and dollar will rise to Rs200. Khursheed said in politics, decisions change according to changing circumstances. He said the opposition is on one page in the parliament and he will will try to bring the entire opposition to one platform. He said that in a meeting, opposition stakeholders including Shahbaz Sharif and others, had discussed reuniting the PDM.