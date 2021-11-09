First electrical vehicle charging station inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for EPD M Rizwan has inaugurated first electrical vehicle charging station at a shopping mall in the provincial metropolis here on Monday.

CEO Total Parco, CEO of the private mall and other officials concerned were also present at the occasion. The minister was briefed that the station will take 25 to 40 minutes to fully charge a battery.

The provincial minister said in his address that there was a dire need of adoption of electrical vehicle policy for better air quality, reduce noise pollution, enhance energy security, low carbon power generation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He appreciated the efforts of the management of the Total Parco for launching first EV station in Lahore.

The minister stressed on that environmental pollution was global phenomena and every segment of the society has to perform its proactive role to tackle this issue. CEO Total Parco also spoke on the occasion and said that Parco always stood with the vision of govt to promote healthy environment throughout the country.