Electricity workers’ protest rally in Islamabad today

LAHORE: Thousands of electricity workers from all over the country will hold protest rally at the National Press Club today (Tuesday) under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA). It will press the government for taking urgent measures for providing cheaper electricity to the nation by ensuring safety of the electricity workers and prevention of the tragic deaths and injuries at the hands of lawless elements during the course of prevention of theft of electricity and recovery of revenue.

They demand appointments on almost 50% of the posts of field staff lying vacant for years. Electricity work in particular requires full attention and shortage of staff has put the workers at risk. They have urged the prime minister to help stopping the proposed privatisation of profitable electricity distribution companies in the wider public interest. Veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad in a press statement highlighted that privatisation of thermal power houses and privatisation of Rawalpindi and Multan electricity companies and KESC had already miserably failed; therefore, the productivity of electricity distribution companies may be raised instead of their privatisation in the larger national interest.