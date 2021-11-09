Publication of unauthentic copies of Quran: LHC directs AGP to ensure implementation of earlier verdict

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the advocate general of Punjab to sit with stakeholders and ensure implementation of a 2019 verdict requiring action against people involved in publication of unauthentic copies of the Quran.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had been directed by the court to appear in person to explain the position of the government in the case. However, AGP Ahmad Awais told the court that the chief minister is not available in the country as he has gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The principal secretary to the chief minister and other government officials also appeared before the court.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan adjourned the hearing till Nov 30 and directed the AGP to submit a compliance report about the implementation of the orders. Hassan Muawyah, the petitioner, alleged that the Ahmadi community and other non-Muslims continue to publish and upload copies of Quran with distorted Arabic text and mutilated translation on the internet and Google play store only to mislead Muslims. The petitioner told the court that repeated applications have been filed with the Home Department and police authorities for action against the suspects in light of the judgement.

He said the conduct of the respondent authorities is in violation of the law and the court’s decision. In the judgement passed in 2019, Justice Khan had ordered the government to ensure the copies of the holy Quran are duly approved by the Quran Board before publication and uploading on the internet.

The judge had directed the Quran Board and the government to have a vigilant eye on publication of any religious material in particular Quran against its original text or authentic meaning.