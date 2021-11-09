ECP Daska by-poll report: PML-N motion in PA seeks PM, CM resignation

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking action against those involved in rigging in Daska elections under the light of the report of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The resolution was tabled on Monday by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt. She said PML-N condemned government's interference in the by-elections of Daska and demanded immediate action be taken against the culprits under the light of the report of Election Commission. The resolution also demanded resignation of the prime minister and the chief minister for ‘disturbing’ law and order during the by-poll.
