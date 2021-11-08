ANP mocks PTI for ‘flop show’ in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial spokesperson Samar Bilour on Sunday said the failed public rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had proved that the people of Peshawar in particular and those of the province in general had rejected the government.
She said that PTI had 11 MPAs, four MNAs, governor, deputy speaker, two provincial ministers, one federal parliamentary secretary and an Adviser to Prime Minister but still the party leaders chose a narrow road in the city for its public rally to make it appear a big rally.
Samar Bilour, who is Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), said the ruling party knew that the people had rejected them.
She said it happened for the first time in the country’s history that public rallies were being held for justify inflation and the poor state of the economy.
She alleged that government machinery was used for the rally. “The WSSP vehicles, a government helicopter and government officials are being used for the public rally of the ruling party,” she added.
