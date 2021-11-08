PML-N MPA says PTI govt has failed to deliver

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) senior vice-president and parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had scrapped the development projects, which had been launched by his party’s government in the province.

“The PTI government has miserably failed to control the inflation and suspended the work on the development projects launched by the PML-N government during its last tenure across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he told a public gathering in Bugarmung area here.

Sardar Yousaf said that making announcements of mega development projects in the public meetings was an easy task but the execution of the public welfare projects was a service to humanity but the PIT government had failed to do so.

“This incompetent government has put the country on the way to economic devastation despite receiving the loans from the International Monetary funds and other such international agencies and countries,” Sardar Yusuf said.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation had assured to take remedial measures to address the high inflation, unemployment and price-hike but it was merely an announcement and he couldn’t do anything for the people.

“The country has witnessed highest inflation and unemployment and people are left with no other option but to commit suicides but the government is still making false claims of its success,” the MPA said.