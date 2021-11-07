Daska by-election inquiry report: Marriyum for action against Imran, Buzdar

LAHORE: PMLN Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan take action against Imran Khan, Usman Buzdar and all those involved in rigging in the light of the Daska election inquiry report.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she questioned as to why the report was incomplete and why it shied away from clearly fixing responsibility of this crime on the true criminals. She said the report clearly exposes beyond doubt that Imran Khan, who was a product of election rigging, stole the Daska election. She stressed that he should be punished according to the law without any exception. She called for an immediate implementation of the report and that nobody should be spared under any pretext.

The former Information minister said it had been proven that the so-called fog was the smokescreen of fraud and rigging created by Imran.

He and Usman Buzdar were responsible for stealing ballot bags and abducting the election commission staff. She said the report shows that the Punjab chief minister, federal ministers and other government officials committed organised rigging at the behest of Imran Khan.

They must be punished under the law so that a precedent is set and nobody dares commit such blatant desecration of public vote, she said.

She also contested the action against the subservient staff, saying that it was unfair to punish them.

Marriyum stressed that punishing those who followed these heinous orders would be meaningless if those who issued these orders were not punished. Without this comprehensive action, justice would not be delivered, she concluded.