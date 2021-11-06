424 outlaws arrested in Peshawar last month: official

PESHAWAR: The Saddar division police arrested 424 criminals involved in various crimes during the last one month, officials said on Friday.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Waqar Ahmad told reporters that the outlaws and proclaimed offenders were arrested in raids and special operations during the last one month.
He added that the police recovered 64 different kinds of rifles and shotguns, 174 pistols and over 38000 rounds.
Besides, 108 kilograms of hashish and 2.5 KG ice was also recovered.
The SP Saddar said that apart from operations against mafias, all the SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to go after aerial firing and other social evils.
