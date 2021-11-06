Bilawal inaugurates SIUT centre in Larkana

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, inaugurated a Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT) Daycare Dialysis Centre in Larkana on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the PPP chairman said SIUT is one of the institutions dedicated to serve the people without any discrimination. Praising the efforts of renowned Urologist Dr Adeeb Rizvi, he said because of his sincere efforts, the SIUT is working for the benefit of humanity. He said that SIUT’s success was a proof that if the right people are hired by the government, then such world class institutions can be set up.

He said that after Karachi and Sukkur, SIUT will now offer services in Larkana. He said the PPP would not only provide medical facilities to the people of Sindh but also to those of the country by establishing SIUT and NICVD-like institutions across the nation. He said it is the PPP’s philosophy to provide free medical treatment to the people. Bilawal said SIUT has performed over 6,000 kidney transplants and the patients now do not have to go abroad for operations. He said that open heart surgeries were being performed at NICVD in Larkana. He further said that through a public-private partnership with the Child Life Foundation, we have set up medical centres in Sindh, adding these facilities will be provided in every district of Sindh in line with the dream of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Dr Adeeb Rizvi guided the Sindh government in every department of health. He said Dr Adeeb Rizvi, being the founder of SIUT, has been instrumental in transforming SIUT’s eight-bed hospital to 1,800 bed facility. He said the first kidney transplant was done in 1995 by Dr Adeeb Rizvi. The CM said the Sindh government would bring all the dialysis centres under the umbrella of SIUT. He said that in NICVD, we have nine satellite centres and 22 chest pain units, including Child Life Care centres operational in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana for the purpose of controlling infant mortality.