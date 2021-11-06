 
Saturday November 06, 2021
12 more dengue cases reported in Faisalabad

November 06, 2021

FAISALABAD: As many as 12 more dengue patients were reported here on Friday. Total dengue patients had reached 30 in the district. According to the Health Department officials, dengue patients this year had touched the figure of 240 and four patients had died. At present, 19 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 11 at DHQ Hospital.