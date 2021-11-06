12 more dengue cases reported in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 12 more dengue patients were reported here on Friday. Total dengue patients had reached 30 in the district. According to the Health Department officials, dengue patients this year had touched the figure of 240 and four patients had died. At present, 19 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 11 at DHQ Hospital.
DUBAI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals, a subsidiary of Pakistan’s premier conglomerate Engro Corporation, hosted an...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ona Friday formed a committee comprising officials of the State Bank of Pakistan ,...
SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Information Secretary, MNA Shazia Atta Marri, has said Prime...
SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is reshuffling its ambassadors to important countries including US, EU, Canada, Russia and...
MANSEHRA: The Kaghan valley and other mountainous parts of the Hazara division received snowfall on Friday. The...