LHC bars FIA from ‘tormenting’ ex-OGRA chairperson

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has barred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from tormenting former chairperson of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Uzma Adil Khan pertaining to inquiries against oil marketing companies (OMCs) for creating an artificial shortage of petroleum products during the first half of 2020.

The petitioner’s counsel, Barrister Momin Malik, contended that his client was being burdened with criminal liability by the FIA through various FIRs and some ongoing inquiries. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the FIA to investigate the matter in the light of the provisions of OGRA Ordinance 2002 which, he said, had an overriding touch upon the FIA Act 1974. The counsel said the petitioner was perturbed over scores of FIRs and thereby subsequent inquiries for which she was required to appear before the agency, adding that the action of FIA abridged the right of the petitioner to approach the court for protection of law and due process guaranteed under the Constitution.

He prayed the court to restrain the investigation agency from causing torment to the petitioner as she had secured pre-arrest bail in the FIRs. The court directed an assistant attorney general to acquire a report from the FIA and other respondents by Nov 17. The court directed the respondents that the petitioner shall not be harassed or restricted to approach the court of law for relief.