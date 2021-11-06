KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday said that the government is getting close to implementing IMF conditions.

Shaukat Tarin said when the PTI came into power there was a large current account deficit and devalued rupee. The government entered into a tough IMF programme with many conditions, which initially led to slowing down the economy.

“Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which also damaged our economy to some extent,” he said. However, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visionary idea to impose smart lockdown which was recognised globally saved the country from further economic crisis.

He said that comprehensive economic plan and political will was pivotal in order to regain the country’s lost economic glory. He stated this while addressing as the chief guest at 18th Annual Excellence Award ceremony of Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Society at a local hotel.

He said almost all economic indicators were showing positive growth. Shaukat Tarin said PM concurrently invested in agriculture, housing, industrial and exports sectors.

All those areas whichpromoted employment in the country and resulted in 3.94 growth last year. He said the government would strengthen industry and exports the government gave incentives to both sectors with prime focus on IT industry and its related exports. Besides, the government also was going to give subsidies to energy sector for its uplifting. Adviser to PM also shed light on economic crisis caused by the improper planning and no execution of policies of previous governments.