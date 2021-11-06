Slowly, surely

This refers to the letter ‘A tale of acceptance’ By Zarqum Gul. There is no doubt that separate schools and colleges are not signs of true equality, but the fact that transgender people are finally being invited to get formal education is a good step towards progress in a country that has shunned them for so long. The primary aim is to impart education, so right now it does not matter how that is done.

Once the school is up and running, and the first step to integrate transpersons in society is taken, the government will surely listen to other suggestions. Moreover, members of this community will themselves be able to raise their voices for equality. We are all witness to the problems faced by transgender people. In regular educational institutions they are likely to face bullying, so it is better to start in an environment where they feel comfortable. In Sindh and Punjab, the provincial governments have already set job quotas for transpersons. It is hoped that slowly – but surely – they will finally be integrated into society as equal and respectable members.

Gull Bhutto

Ubauro