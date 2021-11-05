Pleas challenging Zardari, Fawad’s qualifications: IHC asks politicians to decide matters in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday sought assistance on legal points in petitions challenging the qualifications of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. The court instructed the lawyers to give arguments on the next hearing on maintainability of the petitions and satisfy the bench that why it should hear such cases against the elected members of the parliament.The court would not further delay proceeding in the cases, the bench observed, adding that there should be a system of self-accountability in the parliament instead of involving courts into such conflicts. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the cases pertaining to eligibility of Asif Ali Zardari and Fawad Chaudhry.
Fawad merit first. The chief justice remarked the court wanted to decide the cases once for all. FBR’s lawyer said his department could provide details of one
ISLAMABAD: In the backdrop of the Peshawar High Court decision regarding the local government elections in Khyber...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has demanded constitution of a parliamentary committee with equal...
ISLAMABAD: At the weekly media briefing of the Foreign Office on Thursday, the FO spokesman did not deny reports that...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision the government...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq on...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has granted approval for recovery of an outstanding...