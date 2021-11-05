Pleas challenging Zardari, Fawad’s qualifications: IHC asks politicians to decide matters in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday sought assistance on legal points in petitions challenging the qualifications of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. The court instructed the lawyers to give arguments on the next hearing on maintainability of the petitions and satisfy the bench that why it should hear such cases against the elected members of the parliament.The court would not further delay proceeding in the cases, the bench observed, adding that there should be a system of self-accountability in the parliament instead of involving courts into such conflicts. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the cases pertaining to eligibility of Asif Ali Zardari and Fawad Chaudhry.

